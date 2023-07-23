Indian men’s trap team wins silver medal in junior world championship

NEW DELHI: The Indian men's trap team comprising Bakhtyaruddin Malek, Shardul Vihaan and Arya Vansh Tyagi won silver medal at the ongoing ISSF World Junior Championship in Changwon, Korea.

This was India's 15th medal of the championship.

The trio shot a combined 346, while shotgun powerhouse Italy took the gold medal with a total of 356.

Earlier, none of the Indian men's trap shooters were able to make it to the finals. In women's trap, Ashima Ahlawat did reach the top six, but finished at the same spot in the finals. Ashima shot 109 in qualification and then came through taking one of the three final spots in a six-way shoot-off.

Ashima's teammate Preeti Rajak was the first to be eliminated in the shoot-off. The trio of Preeti, Bhavya and Aadya Tripathi also missed the team bronze, totalling 312 in the team competition as China finished ahead with 314. The USA and Italy took the gold and silver medals respectively.