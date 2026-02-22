Indian men's hockey team loses to Australia in penalty shootout in FIH Men’s Pro League

The two sides were tied at 2-2 after full time with Amit Rohidas (15th) and Jugraj Singh (43rd) putting India in front before a brace from Joel Rintala (47th, 56th) helped Australia get back on level terms.

In the shootout, though, Australia emerged 5-4 victorious.

This was after India lost five matches in a row in the FIH Pro League this year, including four in the home leg in Rourkela. They lost to Spain 0-2 in their first match of the Hobart leg on Saturday.

Australia had the lion's share of possession in the opening exchanges, pushing India back in their own half. India stayed solid at the back and grew into the game to pile some pressure back on Australia, forcing Jed Snowden into action on a couple of occasions.