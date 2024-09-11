Indian cricket team to arrive at Chennai on 12.09.2024 ahead of Bangladesh Test series

CHENNAI: The Indian team is set to arrive at Chennai on Thursday for the first Test match against Bangladesh starting from September 19. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh team will arrive from Dhaka to Chennai on Sunday evening.

The tour consists of two Tests and three T20s which will be played till October 12.

With only a few days left before the first game, the players are set to arrive at the venue ahead of their training sessions here at Chepauk Stadium.

As most of the players are in their hometown and they will arrive in Chennai from separate flights from Thursday morning till night, stated media reports.

Bookings for the first Test match have already begun with tickets starting from Rs 1000.