Tickets for India vs Bangladesh Test match in Chennai to go live on this date; check details here

CHENNAI: The tickets for the first Test match between India and Bangladesh will be sold on Monday from 9:45 am onwards at insider.in.

The ticket rates are as follows:

C, D & E Lower Tier - Rs. 1,000

I, J & K Lower Tier - Rs. 2,000

I, J & K Upper Tier - Rs. 1,250

KMK Terrace - Rs. 5,000

C , D & E (A/c) Hospitality Box - Rs. 10,000

J (A/c) Hospitality Box - Rs. 15,000

The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh will kick-off on September 19 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The Second Test will be played in Kanpur from September 27.