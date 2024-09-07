Begin typing your search...
Tickets for India vs Bangladesh Test match in Chennai to go live on this date; check details here
The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh will kick-off on September 19 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
CHENNAI: The tickets for the first Test match between India and Bangladesh will be sold on Monday from 9:45 am onwards at insider.in.
The ticket rates are as follows:
C, D & E Lower Tier - Rs. 1,000
I, J & K Lower Tier - Rs. 2,000
I, J & K Upper Tier - Rs. 1,250
KMK Terrace - Rs. 5,000
C , D & E (A/c) Hospitality Box - Rs. 10,000
J (A/c) Hospitality Box - Rs. 15,000
The Second Test will be played in Kanpur from September 27.
