    The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh will kick-off on September 19 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 Sep 2024 4:24 PM GMT
    Tickets for India vs Bangladesh Test match in Chennai to go live on this date; check details here
    Chepauk Stadium 

    CHENNAI: The tickets for the first Test match between India and Bangladesh will be sold on Monday from 9:45 am onwards at insider.in.

    The ticket rates are as follows:

    C, D & E Lower Tier - Rs. 1,000

    I, J & K Lower Tier - Rs. 2,000

    I, J & K Upper Tier - Rs. 1,250

    KMK Terrace - Rs. 5,000

    C , D & E (A/c) Hospitality Box - Rs. 10,000

    J (A/c) Hospitality Box - Rs. 15,000

    The two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh will kick-off on September 19 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

    The Second Test will be played in Kanpur from September 27.

