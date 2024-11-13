Indian batters 'can't stand up' to Aussie pacers: Haddin

SYDNEY: Former captain Aaron Finch believes Rishabh Pant and Alex Carey will be crucial in determining the outcome of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, while retired wicketkeeper Brad Haddin predicts that Indian batters will struggle against the Australian pacers.

Finch feels the two wicketkeepers have the ability to shift the momentum in their team's favour in the event of a top-order collapse.

"I think the key could be Alex Carey and Rishabh Pant. The two wicketkeepers are going to be so important," Finch said on 'Willow Talk Podcast' when asked where this series is going to be won or lost.

"A time or other in series the top order will get knocked over as both fast bowling attacks are so good and they will get on a roll. For me, it is that really crucial role of Alex at number seven and Rishabh at number six likely."

Both Pant, who played a key role in India's series victory last time, and Carey are known for their aggressive brand of cricket.

"Carey is aggressive, Rishabh is aggressive. The game is going to go one or two ways really quick. And I think that will be so important.

"Maybe when you are five down and the second new ball comes just before stumps and they take it for 50 that 10 overs before stumps, that changes the momentum of the game."

Finch feels both side's bowling units are at par which each other, while their batters haven't been at their best recently. India head to the the marquee series on the back of an embarrassing 0-3 home series defeat to New Zealand.

"It's so important that the number 7 has the impact on the game. In my opinion both fast bowling attacks cancel each other out Nathan Lyon and Ashwin or Jadeja cancel each other out, Lyon has the slight advantage of it being Australia.

"Both batting line ups haven't been at their best for a little while so that's why the keepers are important."

Indian batters to struggle against Australian pacers

Haddin reckons the fast-bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlwood would trouble the Indian batters on bouncy pitches.

"I don't think that the Indian batters are going to stand up to our quicks," Haddin.

India are likely be without the services of skipper Rohit Sharma in the series opener at Perth, starting November 22.

In Rohit's absence, either KL Rahul or Abhimanyu Easwarn will open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will be playing his first series in Australia.

Jaiswal has quickly established himself as one of the fiercest Test openers in recent times. In just 14 games, he has amassed 1,407 runs at an impressive average of 56.28, including three centuries, eight fifties, and a highest score of 214 not out.

But Haddin is not sure how the youngster would negotiate the bouncy track that awaits India at Perth.

"I know Jaiswal is a really good player, but he hasn't come out and seen Australia before, so I'm not sure whether he is going to handle the bounce. Opening in Perth is hard work," Haddin said.