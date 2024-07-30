Indian athletics team reach Paris for Olympics 2024

PARIS: The Indian Athletics team touched down in Paris on Tuesday ahead of the track and field events in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) took to social media and shared a photo of the Athletics team at the airport in Paris saying, "Indian Athletics Team Touched Down at Paris," AFI wrote on Instagram

India's participation in athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympics is particularly noteworthy, with a strong lineup of athletes competing in various track and field events.

The country's sports authorities have placed a significant emphasis on athletics, investing in comprehensive training and development projects. This strategic focus aims to build on the successes of past games and improve India's medal tally in this discipline. From sprints to long-distance running, and from jumps to throws, Indian athletes are ready to make their mark and bring pride to the nation.

Meanwhile, The Indian shooting pair of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh will aim to add to the country's medal count at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday.

Manu-Sarabjot, who secured 580-20x points in total to finish third, will be taking on fourth-placed South Korea who shot 579-18x points in the 10 m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match. The match will start at 1 PM IST.

India had a mixed bag on Day 3 (Monday) of the Olympics. Lakshya Sen won his match, and the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty qualified for the quarter-finals.

In shooting, Arjun Babuta narrowly missed a medal in the men's 10m air rifle final. Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh reached the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal match, while Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema were eliminated. The Indian men's archery team crashed out of the Paris Olympics 2024. In the women's 10m air rifle final, Ramita Jindal finished in 7th position. In men's hockey, Harmanpreet Singh scored a late goal to help India secure a 1-1 draw against Argentina.