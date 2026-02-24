India Women eye another triumph over Australia

India had beaten Australia in the World Cup semifinal last year in Navi Mumbai and the host would be looking to avenge that stunning defeat. What makes the series even more significant is the fact that one of Australia’s greatest players, Alyssa Healy, will be making her swansong ODI appearance in this rubber. She will be ending her illustrious career after the one-off Test against India starting on March 6 in Perth.

Healy will return to lead Australia after missing the three-match T20I series which India clinched 2-1 after winning the decider by 17 runs in Adelaide on Saturday. It was Australia’s first bilateral series defeat since 2017. Star leg-spinner Alana King is also coming to the ODI and Test sides after being overlooked for the T20 series.