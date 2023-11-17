India will start as favourites to win WC: Ravi Shastri ahead of title clash with Aus

CHENNAI: Former cricketer and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri has said that India is the favourites to win the World Cup and have to continue playing the way they did in the last two games to win the title.

"India will win the World Cup. They will start playing in the World Cup final as the favourites. They don't have to do anything different, they just have to continue what they are doing in the last two games. I want the team to be composed and calm, and handle the pressure. Every Indian cricketer is performing well in the tournament which is a great sign," Shastri told the media ahead of the title clash with Australia.

India is the only unbeaten side in the tournament and defeated New Zealand in an exciting semi-final largely due to their batters’ scoring runs at a brisk pace and Mohammed Shami’s coming with an exceptional spell with the ball.

The match was played in Mumbai.

Australia pulled through in the other semi-final and defeated South Africa by three wickets at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

The two teams will meet for the title clash on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.