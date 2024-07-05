Begin typing your search...
India W wins the toss, opts to field first against South Africa W
India will look to win all three matches in the T20 format .
CHENNAI: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the first women’s T20I here on Friday.
India are looking to sweep the multi-format series after blanking SA in the ODIs and the one-off Test.
Teams:
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
