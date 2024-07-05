Begin typing your search...

India W wins the toss, opts to field first against South Africa W

India will look to win all three matches in the T20 format .

5 July 2024
Visuals from the toss (PTI)

CHENNAI: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the first women’s T20I here on Friday.

India are looking to sweep the multi-format series after blanking SA in the ODIs and the one-off Test.

Teams:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

PTI

