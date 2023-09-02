India vs Pakistan: A look at last five clashes between both the team

India v Pakistan: Asia Cup group stage match

In a closely contested match, India prevailed over Pakistan by 5 wickets and two balls to remain in Dubai on August 28, 2022. In the penultimate over, Hardik hammered Rauf for three boundaries to reduce the equation to seven off six. Even though India lost Jadeja on the first ball of the final over, Hardik came through with a six to end the game in style.