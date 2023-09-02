India vs Pakistan: A look at last five clashes between both the team

NEW DELHI: Fierce cricketing rivals India and Pakistan are set to lock horns at the Asia Cup, in Sri Lanka’s Pallekele. As public anticipation builds around the mega clash, here’s a look-back to some recent encounters between the traditional rivals;
India v Pakistan: T20 World Cup group stage match
India defeated Pakistan in a dramatic final over that featured a six off a no-ball, a free-hit bye robbery, and a smart leave-off to get a wide. With the final ball, Ravichandran Ashwin cleared the infield to give India a four-wicket victory in Melbourne on October 23 last year.
India v Pakistan: Asia Cup Super Four
A week after their thrilling group-stage match, the two teams squared off, and it resulted in another thrilling game. Pakistan had their chance to shine as they outlasted India by 5 wickets in a thriller match in Dubai.
India v Pakistan: Asia Cup group stage match
In a closely contested match, India prevailed over Pakistan by 5 wickets and two balls to remain in Dubai on August 28, 2022. In the penultimate over, Hardik hammered Rauf for three boundaries to reduce the equation to seven off six. Even though India lost Jadeja on the first ball of the final over, Hardik came through with a six to end the game in style.
India v Pakistan: T20 World Cup group stage match
India would like to forget their Asia Cup 2021 opener against Pakistan as they faced a humiliating defeat by 10 wickets in Dubai on October 24, 2021.
India v Pakistan: Cricket World Cup Group Stage match
The two teams faced up on the largest platform, but the match fell short of the high hopes as India defeated Pakistan in a lopsided match by India won by 89 runs through D/L method in Manchester on June 16, 2019