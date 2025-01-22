Begin typing your search...
India vs England, 1st T20I: India wins the toss, opts to bowl first against England
India won the toss and opted to bowl first against England
CHENNAI: India won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in the1st T20I of England tour of India, 2025 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Squads:
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana
England Squad: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed
Next Story