Begin typing your search...

    India vs England, 1st T20I: India wins the toss, opts to bowl first against England

    India won the toss and opted to bowl first against England

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|22 Jan 2025 6:37 PM IST
    India vs England, 1st T20I: India wins the toss, opts to bowl first against England
    X

    Suryakumar Yadav

    CHENNAI: India won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in the1st T20I of England tour of India, 2025 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

    Squads:

    India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana

    England Squad: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Brydon Carse, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed

    India vs England T20IInd vs Eng
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick