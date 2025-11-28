Begin typing your search...

    India to host Sri Lanka for five women's T20Is from Dec 21 to 30

    This will be the first assignment for the 'Women in Blue' after their ODI World Cup-winning campaign earlier this year.

    AuthorPTIPTI|28 Nov 2025 1:30 PM IST
    NEW DELHI: The Indian women's team will take on Sri Lanka in a five-match T20I series in Visakhapatnam and Trivandrum from December 21 to 30, the BCCI said on Friday, days after a scheduled rubber against Bangladesh was postponed due to political tensions between the two countries.

    "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the schedule for the upcoming Women's T20I series as India hosts Sri Lanka for a five-match contest next month. The series will begin in Visakhapatnam before moving to Thiruvananthapuram for the remaining fixtures," the BCCI said in a statement.

    As per the original schedule, the Indian women's team was supposed to play a home series against Bangladesh during the same time.

    The Sri Lankans will be playing a T20I bilateral series in India for the first time since 2016, which the hosts won 3-0.

    India last played a T20I series in July this year, when they registered a historic win in England. India won that series, their first in England, 3-2.

    Schedule:

    1st T20I: December 21, Visakhapatnam

    2nd T20I: December 23, Visakhapatnam

    3rd T20I: December 26, Thiruvananthapuram

    4th T20I: December 28, Thiruvananthapuram

    5th T20I: December 30, Thiruvananthapuram.

