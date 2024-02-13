India shuttlers gear up for Badminton Asia Team Championship 2024

NEW DELHI: India shuttler teams will begin their Badminton Asia Team Championship 2024 campaign on Wednesday in Shah Alam, Malaysia. The tournament kicked off on Tuesday and the hosts will be looking to defend their men's singles titles. Malaysia will square off against Brunei later in the day.

The tournament will serve as the Asian qualifier for the Thomas and Uber Cups which will be held this year. The badminton world men's and women's team championships will take place in Chengdu, People's Republic of China from April 28 to May 5.

The women's team will open the campaign against China, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu who has been struggling for form for the past couple of years will look to return to her groove. While Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will look to make an impact for India as well.

India's men's contingent comprises star shuttlers in both men's and women's categories. World Championship medallists HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will be in the limelight while Asian Games men's doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also look to make their mark. The men's team will begin their campaign on Wednesday against Hong Kong China.

On Thursday, the men's team will compete against China. India men's team: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Chirag Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, MR Arjun, Suraj Goala, Pruthvi Roy. India women's team: PV Sindhu, Anmol Kharb, Tanvi Sharma, Ashmita Chaliha, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto, Priya Devi Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra.

Groups Men Group A: People's Republic of China, India, Hong Kong China Men Group B: Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, Kazakhstan, Brunei Men Group C: Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Myanmar Men Group D: Indonesia, Republic of Korea, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia Women Group W: People's Republic of China, India Women Group X: Indonesia, Hong Kong China, Kazakhstan Women Group Y: Thailand, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates Women Group Z: Japan, Chinese Taipei, Singapore.