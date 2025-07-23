India reach 149/3 at tea on Day 1 against England in 4th Test

MANCHESTER: India slipped to 149 for 3 at the tea break after losing three wickets in the second session on the opening day of the fourth Test against England, here on Wednesday.

Among those dismissed were Yashasvi Jaiswal (58), KL Rahul (46) and skipper Shubman Gill (12).

Jaiswal completed 1,000 runs against England alone with his 12th fifty but fell soon after to comeback spinner Liam Dawson for 58 off 107 balls, which included 10 fours and a six.

Rahul was dismissed by Chris Woakes for 46 off 98 balls with four hits to the fence.

Gill shouldered his arms on a delivery from his counterpart Ben Stokes which came back in to pin him in front of the wickets.

At the final break of the day, Rishabh Pant (3 not out) and Sai Sudharsan (26 not out) were at the crease.

Brief scores:

India: 149 for 3 in 52 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, KL Rahul 46, Sai Sudharsan 26 not out; Liam Dawson 1/21, Ben Stokes 1/24) vs England.