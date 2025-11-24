India reach 102 for 4 at tea on 3rd day in reply to SA's 489

GUWAHATI: Four Indian wickets tumbled in the opening session of the third morning as they reached 102 for 4 at tea in reply to South Africa's first innings total of 489 in the second Test here on Monday.

Stand-in captain Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were at the crease on 6 and 0 respectively at the break.

Yashasvi Jaiswal made 58 off 97 balls while his senior opening partner KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan got out for 22 and 15 respectively. Dhruv Jurel was out for a nought just before tea.

India faced 29.5 overs after beginning the day at 9 for no loss.

First Test hero and off-spinner Simon Harmer took the wickets of Jaiswal and Sudharsan while Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen dismissed Rahul and Jurel respectively.

The home team trails by 387 runs.

Brief Scores:

South Africa 1st Innings: 489

India 1st Innings: 102 for 4 in 36 overs (KL Rahul 22, Yashasvi Jaiswal 58; Simon Harmer 2/39).