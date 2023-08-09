‘India, Pakistan should play a lot more against each other’

CHENNAI: More matches between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will only benefit both sides as well as continent’s hockey, home team captain Harmanpreet Singh said on Tuesday ahead of their high-voltage clash in the Asian Champions Trophy here.

Unbeaten India is already through to the semifinals after three wins and one draw while Pakistan’s last-four hopes depend on the result of this vital clash against India on Wednesday.

“Matches are important for any team. If we play more matches together, it will surely help us and Asian hockey as a whole. But, it all depends on the situation, and I feel we should play a lot more against each other,” Harmanpreet said during the press conference ahead of the match.

Asked why the rivalry between the two sides has become less intense as compared to earlier times, Harmanpreet said, “It (the rivalry) has become a lot more different now. Both were very good teams back then. But it’s not that we are winning easily against them (now).

“They have the same mentality, playing styles are same and they also play attacking hockey.”

India plays international matches regularly and is currently ranked fourth in the world. Pakistan, on the other hand, does not play too many matches these days and it has slipped to 16th in the world. It even failed to qualify in two consecutive Olympics (2016 and 2021) and 2023 World Cup.

“We (India) are playing more matches, which is helping us a lot. They (Pakistan) giving chances to youngsters is a good step,” Harmanpreet said.

Pak match will be tough: India coach Fulton

India head coach Craig Fulton acknowledged the importance of the tie and feels that Pakistan will be a tough opposition as it is desperate to qualify for the semifinals.

“They are in a very strong fighting position because they need to get results, and they need goals as well. So, we have to match that,” he said.

Asked which one will be preferred out of goals from PCs or from the field, Fulton emphasised that balancing the attack would be vital.

“We would like to balance it (our attack) out. Ideally, we want to have control in all four quarters. We aim to score early and then try to take it from there. It doesn’t always work like that, but that’s the objective. I don’t mind if they (goals) come through the field or PCs,” he said.

“It’s just about managing the key players. I think we are good on the ball, and so are they. So, it would be the balance of who can defend the best.”