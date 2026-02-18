India opt to bat against Netherlands; Washington, Arshdeep included

India are coming off a massive 61-run win over Pakistan which also cemented their place in the Super Eights. The Netherlands had lost to the USA by a huge 93-run margin in their last outing.

India made two changes, resting vice-captain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav and bringing in Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh.

The Netherlands made one change to their side, bringing in Noah Croes for Fred Klaassen.