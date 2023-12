India opt to bat against England in one-off Test

MUMBAI: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur elected to bat in the one-off women's Test against England here on Thursday.

Harmanpreet is leading India in the Test format for the first time.

Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Satheesh Shubha have been handed their debut caps for India.

Teams:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell.