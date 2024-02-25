Begin typing your search...

India need 192 runs to win 4th Test against England

Resuming at 120/5 post-tea, England could not deny chinaman bowler Kuldeep, who kept troubling the visiting team batters consistently while adding more wickets to his tally.

ByPTIPTI|25 Feb 2024 11:09 AM GMT
Kuldeep Yadav with teammates celebrates the dismissal of England's Ollie Robinson during the third day of the fourth Test match between India and England in Ranchi on Sunday.

RANCHI: Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) shared nine wickets as England were bowled out for 145 in their second innings, setting India a 192-run target in the final session on day 3 of the fourth Test being played here on Sunday.

Having snaffled the key wickets of Zak Crawley (60) and Ben Stokes (4) in the second session, Kuldeep dismissed Tom Hartley (7) and Ollie Robinson (0) in the third session.

Ashwin had taken three wickets in quick succession to help India make a comeback after the hosts conceded a 46run first-innings lead.

The senior-most bowler in the line-up, Ashwin, returned into the attack to complete his 35th five-for in Test cricket, while also going past former skipper Anil Kumble to have taken most wickets in the format for India at home.

Brief scores: England 353 & 145 in 53.5 overs (Zak Crawley 60; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/51, Kuldeep Yadav 4/22) lead India 307 by 191 runs.

PTI

