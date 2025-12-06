India must step up to topple Germany in semis: Sreejesh

CHENNAI: Eyeing to reclaim the crown after nine years, the Indian men's hockey team will have to raise its game by leaps and bounds if it hopes to get past seven-time champions and title holders Germany in the semi-final of the FIH Junior World Cup here on Sunday.

Two-time champions India last won the title way back in 2016 in Lucknow.

The Indians had a relatively easy pool outing, scoring 29 goals and conceding none against lowly sides like Chile, Oman and Switzerland to breeze into the quarter-final.

But the PR Sreejesh-coached side faced their first real test against Belgium in the quarters. India had to dig deep into their reservoir to eke out a 4-3 shoot-out win against Belgium after both the sides were locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

It took a superlative effort from goalkeeper Princedeep Singh to keep India in the hunt.

Princedeep not only made some fantastic saves in the regulation 60 minutes but also effected two brilliant saves in the shoot-out to take India forward.

India's defence was hardly tested in the pool stages, but against Belgium got a taste of what is awaiting for them in the knockout stages of the tournament against quality opponents.

Sreejesh was not at all happy with the team's performance against Belgium despite the win and asked his players to keep their "feet on the ground".

"I sweetly made them understand that it was not the final. To keep your feet on the ground is most important and we need to focus on the next match," Sreejesh said after the Belgium match.

He listed the areas which India need to improve going ahead if they desire to reclaim the title.

"...we expect the same (performance) from Germany too in the next match. So we have to raise our level according to the occasion. What we need to do is score and that's the most important thing," he said.

"Another important thing is to focus on the mistakes you have committed. What is easy is to keep in your mind what good things you have done in the match but what is important is to learn from the mistakes we have committed inside the opponent's D and how to get a better outcome."

The Indian forwards, who shone bright in the pool stages against weaker opponents, fell flat against Belgium despite creating numerous scoring chances.

And come Sunday, the likes of Manmeet Singh, Dilraj Singh, Ajeet Yadav, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha and Arshdeep Singh can't afford to slip a bit against the mighty Germans, known for their ruthless game.