India looks to rectify ODI record against Aussies

MUMBAI: Flying high after two consecutive Test wins, India Women will now shift focus to white-ball cricket as they take on seven-time world champion Australia in a three-match ODI series, looking to resurrect their dismal record in the format, here on Thursday.

India has been in top form winning its last three contests — two Tests and one T20I — after losing the first two T20Is to England and concede the three-match series in this long home season.

After crushing England by a record 347 runs in the one-off Test, India carried the momentum to defeat Australia by eight wickets last week here at the Wankhede Stadium, which will also be the venue for the three-match ODI series.

Given its current form, India will eye more success in the fixtures lined up but the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would know that it has a huge task cut out against Australia which has historically dominated it in 50-overs cricket.

India has only 10 wins and 40 losses to show from 50 ODIs against Australia overall, while at home, its record has been simply terrible.

With only four wins in 21 ODIs and 17 defeats at home, India has not beaten Australia in any of its last seven matches playing at home since February 2007. In fact, the last time India and Australia played ODI cricket at the Wankhede Stadium, the home team suffered heavy defeats in March 2012, losing by 221 runs and five wickets in the last two ODIs of the three-match series.

However, India has a new leadership pair of skipper Harmanpreet and coach Amol Muzumdar and it will be a perfect opportunity to bolster its preparations for the ODI World Cup in 2025. These games will also bring a chance to improve a recent poor record in 50-overs cricket against this opponent.