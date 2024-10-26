India holds NZ to a thrilling 3-3 draw

JOHOR BAHRU: India colts displayed remarkable composure to finish their round-robin stage with a thrilling 3-3 draw against New Zealand at the Sultan of Johor Cup here on Friday.

Gurjot Singh (6’), Rohit (17’) and Talem Priyobarta (60’) put their names on the scoresheet, while drag-flicker Jonty Elmes (17’, 32’, 45’) scored a hat-trick of goals for New Zealand.

While India continues to lead the points table with 10 points, its fate to make the final will be determined by Great Britain and Australia’s matches against Japan and Malaysia respectively.

India got off to a strong start with a fine goal from Gurjot in the 6th minute.

Gurjot’s first shot on goal, assisted by Sukhvinder, bounced straight back after the goalkeeper made the save. In his second attempt, he skillfully lofted the ball to the roof of the net to earn India an important 1-0 lead.