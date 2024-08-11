India has talent to find a replacement for me; don't know what I'll do outside hockey: Sreejesh

PARIS: PR Sreejesh, who stood like a wall defending the goal for nearly two decades before bowing out on a high with a second Olympic hockey bronze here, believes India has talent aplenty to find a suitable replacement for him.

Sreejesh, 36, stood rock solid in India's campaign at the Olympics and played a key role in their hard-fought 2-1 victory against Spain in the bronze-medal match.

"There won't be a vacuum. Someone will come in my place, for sure. All the sports are like that. Sachin Tendulkar was there and now there is Virat Kohli, and someone will take his place tomorrow. So, Sreejesh was there yesterday, but someone else will come and take his place tomorrow," the goalkeeping stalwart told PTI in an interview at the India House here.

Sreejesh, who has been offered to take up a mentoring role in the Indian junior team setup, said that all these years his life had revolved around hockey and now that he has retired, he doesn't know what he will do.

"It's like missing my life. I don't know anything other than hockey. From the first day I went to the camp in 2002 until now, I've been with them.

"I don't know what all I will miss; maybe when I'm home, I will figure out. From morning, I'm out with them -- training, gym, on the field -- there is always a fun atmosphere. Pep talk, team meetings, you have to shout at them, even abuse them.

"The celebration days after a win or crying together after a loss, it's been my life. Maybe, we don't know what it's like to be outside," he said.

India produced their best performance here when they defeated Great Britain 4-2 in the last-eight despite being reduced to 10 players in the second quarter.

They, however, went on to lose to the world champions and eventual silver medallists Germany 2-3 in the semifinal to fight for the bronze medal.

"Yes it was a bit disappointing to lose to Germany in the semifinal, but at least we are returning with a medal that's a big thing," he said.

Yet to decide on coaching

==================

Sreejesh said that he will speak to his family before deciding on taking up the job of junior national coach offered by Hockey India (HI).

HI president Dilip Tirkey and secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh have said that Sreejesh is set to become the junior India coach.

"I just got the offer. I spoke to Bhola sir. It's just time to head back home now, speak with my family and take a decision."

Teach players to handle pressure early

=========================

The pressure at the Olympics is a different cup of tea and Sreejesh felt that young sportspersons should be groomed in a way that they are ready for it when they reach that level.

"It's all about handling pressure (at the Olympics). We play hockey throughout the year. The Olympics is normal, but when you're here to play, actually, you are under pressure. You have to teach them (upcoming players) from childhood so that it becomes easier gradually as they grow up," opined Sreejesh.

He felt that the Hockey India League, which is set to return after a hiatus of seven years, would be a great platform to harness talent.

"Hockey India League is the best platform to develop hockey in India. The youngsters are getting a big platform to deliver their best.

"Secondly, we are inviting all the big hockey players to our country and thereby giving our young players great exposure -- learning how to prepare themselves, handle pressure situations, and play in front of big crowds.

"I believe that the reason why we are performing well here (in Olympics) is because of the Hockey India League. When it starts again, it will be a great platform for Indian hockey."