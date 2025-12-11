India fights back to beat Argentina 4–2 and win bronze

CHENNAI: India delivered a remarkable comeback to defeat Argentina 4–2 and secure the bronze medal at the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup on Wednesday, overturning a two-goal deficit in front of a lively home crowd. The result marked India’s return to the podium after missing out in the previous two editions, finishing fourth in both Bhubaneswar in 2021 and Kuala Lumpur in 2023. Their last medal was the historic title win in Lucknow in 2016.

Argentina started the stronger of the two sides, dominating possession in the opening quarter as India struggled to settle. The visitors took the lead in the third minute when they earned a penalty stroke after Anmol Ekka was adjudged to have fouled inside the circle. Nicolas Rodriguez converted comfortably to put Argentina 1–0 ahead.

India’s early play was hampered by repeated turnovers, allowing Argentina to control the tempo. India’s first real chance came in the 20th minute when Dilraj Singh unleashed a shot from the top of the circle, but Argentine goalkeeper Joaquin Ruiz produced an excellent save.

After halftime, India showed renewed intent and won four consecutive penalty corners in the 31st minute but failed to convert any of them, with Ekka sending the final attempt over the bar. Argentina continued to trouble the Indian defence, earning a penalty corner in the 37th minute, but goalkeeper Princedeep Singh pulled off a brilliant double save. The visitors secured three more penalty corners between the 40th and 41st minutes yet were unable to extend their lead, with Rodriguez sending one flick wide.

Argentina eventually doubled their advantage in the 44th minute when Santiago Fernandez finished from close range to make it 2–0, placing India under significant pressure heading into the final quarter.

India, however, produced a stirring fightback in the closing stages. Ankit Pal began the revival in the 49th minute, deflecting in Ekka’s drag-flick from India’s fifth penalty corner. Four minutes later, Manmeet Singh levelled the score, again via a deflection from an Ekka flick during India’s sixth penalty corner.

With momentum shifting, India pressed hard, earning a penalty stroke in the 57th minute. Sharda Nand Tiwari stepped up and converted to give India the lead for the first time. Ekka sealed the victory a minute later, firing in a well-executed penalty-corner routine to complete the comeback and secure India’s bronze-medal finish.