India chases home glory as Chennai hosts 2025 Squash World Cup

CHENNAI: Chennai will host the 2025 SDAT Squash World Cup from 9 to 14 December, with all five continental federations taking part in the mixed team event. The competition opens on 8 December at Express Avenue Mall.

Indian team will be led by men’s No 1 Abhay Singh, who grew up in the city and says winning at home would be “really special”. He is joined by Velavan Senthilkumar, making his World Cup debut and entering the event in strong form after winning the 2025 Indian Nationals.

Former world No 10 Joshna Chinappa returns after her crucial performances in the previous edition, including a dramatic five-game win over Satomi Watanabe that helped India top their pool. Women’s No 1 Anahat Singh also makes her debut and hopes to make an impact in front of a home crowd.

Teams consist of two men and two women, with matches played to seven points and sudden-death at 6–6. The event also marks the 25th anniversary of the Indian Squash Academy and will be streamed live on WorldSquash.TV and the Olympic Channel.