India Cements Pro League Season 2: Dindigul Super Kings emerge as champion

CHENNAI: Dindigul Super Kings emerged as the winner of the India Cements Pro League (ICPL) Tournament Season 2, beating Karaikudi Super Kings by 27 runs in the final.

D Kartikeyan from Dindigul Super Kings picked up a five-wicket haul. Earlier, in the semifinal stages which were held on the same day, Dindigul Super Kings beat Thanjavur Super Kings in the first semifinal, while Karaikudi Super Kings beat Thenkasi Super Kings in the second semifinal. Former CSK and Tamil Nadu player K Shri Vasudevadas was the Chief Guest for the closing ceremony.

BRIEF SCORES: Final: Dindigul Super Kings 112/4 in 12 overs (D Karthikeyan 25, S Viswanathan 1/15) bt Karaikudi Super Kings 85/9 in 12 overs (V Sathish 22, D Karthikeyan 5/10)

Special awards

PLAYER OF THE FINAL: D Kartikeyan of Dindigul Super Kings for picking up a five-wicket haul

BEST BATTER: R Rajadurai of Karaikudi Super Kings for scoring 69 runs at an average of 34.5

BEST BOWLER: B Abdul Malik Basaha of Karaikudi Super Kings for picking up 6 wickets

PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT: S Saravanan from Dindigul Super Kings for scoring 63 runs and being the joint highest wicket-taker with 7 wickets