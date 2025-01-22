India bowl England out for 132 in first T20I

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|22 Jan 2025 8:46 PM IST
    Arshdeep Singh, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and England

    KOLKATA: Indian bowlers produced a clinical performance to bowl England out for 132 in their first T20 International here on Wednesday.

    Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (3/23) was the most successful Indian bowler while seamer Arshdeep Singh (2/17), Axar Patel (2/22) and Hardik Pandya (2/42) chipped in with two wickets apiece after captain Suryakumar Yadav invited England to bat first.

    For England, captain Jos Buttler played a lone hand with 68 off 44 balls while Harry Brook and Jofra Archer contributed 17 and 12 respectively. All the other England batters struggled, scoring in single-digit figures.

    Brief Scores:

    England: 132 all out in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 68; Varun Chakravarthy 3/23, Arshdeep Singh 2/17, Axar Patel 2/22, Hardik Pandya 2/42).

