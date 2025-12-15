India beats Pakistan in U-19s, continues no-handshake policy

DUBAI: India produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Pakistan by 90 runs in their Group A match of the Under-19 Asia Cup here on Sunday, while continuing their “no-handshake” policy against its arch-rivals.

The protocol was evident even before play began, with India captain Ayush Mhatre and Pakistan skipper Farhan Yousaf ignoring each other at the toss. The two teams also did not shake hands after the match, with Indian players instead acknowledging the umpires before leaving the field.

Asked to bat, India posted a competitive 240 in 46.1 overs. Aaron George anchored the innings with a fluent 85, while skipper Mhatre provided an aggressive start with a 25-ball 38, which included four boundaries and three sixes. Kanishk Chouhan added valuable late runs with a brisk 46 to push India past the 230-mark despite regular wickets.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Sayyam (3/67) and Abdul Subhan (3/42) were the most effective bowlers, while Niqab Shafiq claimed two wickets.

In reply, Pakistan never recovered from a shaky start and were

bowled out for 150 in 41.2 overs while chasing 241. Seamer Deepesh Devendran ripped through the top order with a sharp opening spell, reducing Pakistan to 30 for four. Captain Yousaf (23) and Huzaifa Ahsan attempted to rebuild, but Chouhan’s off-spin broke the resistance. Ahsan top-scored with 70 off 83 balls, but lacked support.

Chouhan finished with figures of 3 for 33, while Devendran returned 3 for 16, as India maintained control throughout.

BRIEF SCORES: India U-19: 240 in 46.1 overs (Aaron George 85, Kanishk Chouhan 46; Mohammad Sayyam 3/67, Abdul Subhan 3/42) beat Pakistan U-19: 150 in 41.2 overs (Huzaifa Ahsan 70; Kanishk Chouhan 3/33, Deepesh Devendran 3/16)