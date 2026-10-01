Kishan's unbeaten 80 on tough pitch sends India to Asian Games final, Pakistan await

Both the bronze medal and the final will be held here on Saturday. The build-up to the India-Pakistan showdown will once again be dominated by the chatter on whether the two teams will shake hands.

The Indian players have refused to exchange pleasantries with their Pakistan counterparts in the Asia Cup and ICC events since Operation Sindoor last year to show solidarity with the Indian armed forces.

It remains to be seen if the management sticks to status quo or there is a handshake with the Pakistan players after the game, a protocol that has been followed by athletes of others sports in the Asian Games.