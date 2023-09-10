IND vs PAK: Play called off due to rain, to resume tomorrow

CHENNAI: The play between India and Pakistan has been called off due to rain in Colombo and the match is set to be played tomorrow, quoted ICC.

On to the reserve day



Earlier in the day, for the second time in this Asia Cup, rain played spoilsport in the match, as the blockbuster Super Four clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was halted after heavy showers forced the ground staff to bring on the covers.

India, given a flying start by the opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, were sitting pretty at 147 for the loss of 2 wickets when the heavens intervened. However, before the teams were forced back to the dressing rooms, Rohit and Shubman put on a show smacking the Pakistani bowlers to all corners in a whirlwind partnership of 121 runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed a wicket apiece to bring the Pakistanis back into the game after the India openers sent them on a leather hunt in the initial overs.

Rohit (56) fell to a soft dismissal off Shadab while Gill (58) perished in the next over, failing to read a slower one from Shaheen and lobbing a catch to Agha Salman at extra cover. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then came together and looked to have stabilised the innings when rain interrupted play.

Kohli (8)* and KL Rahul (17)* were undefeated at the crease when the umpires called a halt to the proceedings. Earlier, in the tournament, both teams squared off in the group stage, with India posting a total of 266 in the first innings. However, rain washed out the game thereafter.

When the rain intervened, it was announced the cut-off time for the match had been extended from 60 minutes to 90 minutes along with the possibility of a 20-over run-chase scenario as well.