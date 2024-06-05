Begin typing your search...

IND vs IRE T20 World Cup: Ireland bowled out for 96 in 16 overs

Hardik Pandya stole the spotlight by claiming three crucial wickets, including the dismissal of Curtis Campher, Mark Adair and Lorcan Tucker.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|5 Jun 2024 4:01 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-05 16:22:08.0  )
IND vs IRE T20 World Cup: Ireland bowled out for 96 in 16 overs
X

Team India celebrates after a wicket

CHENNAI: Ireland bowled out for 96 against India in 16 overs in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, taking place at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Hardik Pandya stole the spotlight by claiming three crucial wickets, including the dismissal of Curtis Campher, Mark Adair and Lorcan Tucker.

T20 WCT20 World cupIndiaIrelandIndia vs IrelandT20 World Cup 2024
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X