IND vs AUS, WC 2023 final: Man wearing 'Free Palestine' t-shirt invades pitch

CHENNAI: A man wearing a ‘Free Palestine’ t-shirt invaded the pitch during the ongoing India vs Australia ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final on Sunday.

On the front side of the t-shirt, his shirt read, ‘Stop bombing Palestine’.

He was seen wearing a face mask in Palestine's colours. and trying to hug star Indian batter Virat Kohli.

The match was briefly halted due to the pitch invasion.

He has now been brought to the Chandkheda Police Station in Ahmedabad.

#WATCH | Gujarat: The man who entered the field during the India vs Australia Final match, brought to the Chandkheda Police Station in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/pm9AMyhsSi — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

Meanwhile, Gaza's Health Ministry said that 30 premature babies have been evacuated from Shifa hospital.



Earlier, a United Nations (UN) team said on Sunday that 291 patients were left at Gaza’s largest hospital after Israeli troops had others evacuate. Those left included 32 babies in extremely critical condition, trauma patients with severely infected wounds, and others with spinal injuries who are unable to move.

The Washington Post reported that Israel and Hamas had reached a tentative US brokered agreement to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in their war, citing people familiar with the matter.