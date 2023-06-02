Income Tax beats Swaraj FC

CHENNAI: Income Tax defeated Swaraj FC 2-1 in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division match at the ICF Stadium here on Thursday. Munivelu broke the deadlock for Income Tax in the fourth minute while Swaraj’s Syed Suhail Pasha equalised in the 16th as the teams were locked at 1-1 at the half-time interval. Ameerudeen netted the winning goal for Income Tax in the 64th minute. On Wednesday, Integral Coach Factory (ICF) recorded a 1-0 victory over Chennai Customs, thanks to Vineeth, who found the back of the net in the 79th minute. In the next match, Nethaji FC will face Central Excise on Friday.