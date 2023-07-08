"I'm enjoying driving the car": Red Bull driver Sergio Perez

NOTTINGHAM: The British Grand Prix will be hosted on Sunday and Red Bull driver Sergio Perez, who is back in form in time for the F1 race, will be looking to finish the race on the podium. Perez said that he was enjoying driving the car.

Perez added that he feels that he is back to his best on and off the track after ending his run of races without a podium finish and battling his way through sickness at the Austrian Grand Prix last time out.

Perez told the official website of Formula 1, "I'm enjoying driving the car, I'm enjoying working with everyone in the team," he commented.

"Hopefully we can keep that momentum going, of course. But the others are also working very hard, a few teams coming with upgrades again this weekend."

He added, "From our side, we just keep trying to chip away at it and also enjoy it. How many times do you get into a position like we're in at the moment? That's also very important."

Asked how he's feeling during Thursday's drivers' press conference at Silverstone, Perez said, "Yeah, I'm happy I made very good progress. It was a very tough weekend, but here we are, fresh and ready."

He added, "I think it's possible that we're just back to the form that we had earlier in the season. we just had a bad few races, we understand why now and hopefully we are able to keep this consistency going forwards -- until the end of the year, basically."

"I think Silverstone should be a really good circuit for us. The high speed has been our strongest point so I do expect us to shine probably and hopefully a bit more than other weekends," the racer signed off saying.