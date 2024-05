Cameron Green (Australia)

Having made just 139 runs in eight T20Is for Australia at an average of just over 17, Green has not clicked in the shortest format for Australia. But the all-rounder had a solid IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), chipping in a useful 255 runs at an average of 31.87 and a strike rate of over 143 and taking 10 wickets. If he plays in the top order, this hard-hitting batter could be a useful asset, given he bowls his 3-4 overs of pace as well.

Source: ICC