ICC reveals nominees for Women's Player of the Month Award

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the names of the nominees for the ICC Women's Player of the Month Award for September 2023 on Tuesday. South African right-hander Laura Wolvaardt featured in the list with her brilliant performance in the series against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Another South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk is contesting for the award as she contributed to the team with both bat and ball. Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu has also been named for the award.

Wolvaardt was at her best during September as she continued her excellent run of form with the bat against Pakistan and New Zealand. Wolvaardt was named Player of the Series for scoring 157 runs in her three matches.

In total Wolvaardt scored 204 ODI runs at an average of 51 in September with an average of 52.33 and an equally impressive 157 runs in T20I matches at an even better average of 52.33.

Nadine de Klerk enjoys her first nomination in the Player of the Month awards after she helped her team to ODI victories over Pakistan and New Zealand last month. De Klerk was in great form last month as she was dismissed only once and scored 171 runs with one half-century.

She was 'Player of the Series' against Pakistan with the help of 13 wickets in her five ODI outings at an average of 12.76. The Sri Lankan batter started her month with an excellent display of talent in the series against England where she registered back-to-back Player of the Match performances to clinch their maiden victory over the home side in any format.

Athapaththu scored a half-century against England before returning to the running in the Asia Cup later in September against Thailand, Pakistan, and India.