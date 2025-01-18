ICC Champions Trophy India squad: Jasprit Bumrah makes the cut; Gill named as vice captain

MUMBAI: Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah named in India’s squads of Champions Trophy and England ODIs and Shubman Gill is appointed as vice-captain.

Speaking at the press conference, Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said, "We are waiting on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and will know his status in early February from BCCI's medical team."

Divulging his thoughts on Board's 10-point guidelines for contracted players, he said, "I don't think it's a diktat, it is one of the things BCCI has put forward."

Most of the guys will be playing in the Ranji Trophy shortly unless they are injured, says Agarkar.

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain) Shubman Gill (vice captain) Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja