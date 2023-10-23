"I have followed him forever": Kuldeep Yadav on Shane Warne's influence on his bowling

NEW DELHI: India's Chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav talked about the influence of the late Shane Warne on his bowling style as he continues to be an influential figure for the Men in Blue in their World Cup 2023 campaign.

During the initial phase of his career, Kuldeep grew up as a pacer and Pakistan's iconic speedster Wasim Akram was his idol as a youngster. He switched to becoming a spinner when his coach advised him to try and emulate Australia's legendary spinner Shane Warne.

In the recent episode of the ICC Review, Kuldeep opened up about how Warne would often give him advice about spin bowling before his death last year. Even now, Kuldeep looked at the old videos of the former Australia spinner seeking to gain some extra piece of inspiration.

"If there is any doubt (with how I am bowling), I look at his old action. I feel I am very lucky to have spent some time with him and to have been his good friend. Because I used to watch him on the television and observed how he used to dismiss the batters and his planning. He was quite strong mentally. When I played in Sydney, he helped me quite a bit. I learnt my bowling from him and he is the person I have followed forever," Kuldeep said in ICC Review.

Since India's triumph in the Asia Cup 2023, the left-arm spinner has enjoyed rich form, especially in the middle overs. Kuldeep talked about how a change in his approach and lifestyle has benefitted him on the field.

"I'm not thinking too much about other things to be honest. I don't think so much. I watch other sports. I don't fear failure too much now. I don't think too much about the fact that if I don't perform what will happen. I keep working on my things, on improving my bowling and I try to think about the skills that are in my hand and are in my control. I'm not thinking about how the batter is playing. I work on what I can do as a bowler, so perhaps, that is what makes me relaxed," Kuldeep added.

After playing five games in the World Cup, the 28-year-old has picked up 8 wickets after giving away just 237 runs. He will be back in action for the Indian team against England in World Cup on Sunday in Lucknow.