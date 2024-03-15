HI unveils program to unearth drag-flicking and goalkeeping talents

NEW DELHI: In a bid to unearth goalkeepers and drag-flickers from the grassroots level, Hockey India has announced a ground-breaking initiative aimed at investing in the future of the sport through specialised coaching across the nation.

This strategic decision was taken in a meeting convened to discuss the crucial aspects of goalkeeping and drag-flicking coaching at the grassroots level.

The meeting saw the participation of eminent former India goalkeepers including Adrian D'Souza, Bharat Chetri, Yogita Bali, Helen Mary, Dipika Murty, Akash Chikte, PT Rao, along with illustrious former India drag-flickers Rupinder Pal Singh, Jugraj Singh, VR Raghunath, and Gurjinder Singh.

The meeting was also attended by HI president Dilip Tirkey, secretary general Bhola Nath Singh, treasurer Sekar Manoharan, and High-Performance Director Herman Kruis.

The initiative puts emphasis on nurturing talent at the grassroots level, with a focused approach towards identifying and honing gifted players in these two pivotal positions.

In a bid to create a talent pool, HI will assemble a dedicated pool of former goalkeepers and drag-flickers, who will be deployed at premier national academies across India to conduct intensive three-day training sessions.

HI will also provide compensation to the former players for their time and efforts.

Additionally, HI will extend support to cover any incidental expenses, including accommodation and travel arrangements.

"This initiative is truly remarkable, providing young talents with invaluable learning opportunities as they glean insights and refine their skills under our guidance," said Rupinder on the initiative. "Moreover, it presents a wonderful chance for us to pass down the wisdom accumulated through years of experience, nurturing the next generation of hockey stars and fostering a culture of mentorship and growth." Former India captain and goalkeeper Chetri also lauded HI for the initiative.

"Investing in grassroots development is pivotal for the long-term success of Indian hockey. By focusing on crucial positions like goalkeeping from the grassroots level, Hockey India is laying a sturdy foundation for our national teams.

"This program not only nurtures talent but also instills a sense of pride and passion for the sport among youngsters, ensuring a steady supply of skilled players for years to come. I believe this initiative will be instrumental in shaping the future of Indian hockey," he said.