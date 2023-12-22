Hemchudeshan takes six as TN dominates

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu captain J Hemchudeshan continued his wicket-taking spree as his team bundled out Odisha for 72 on the first day of the fifth round of the Elite Group D of the men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in Guwahati on Thursday.

Choosing to bat first, Odisha was dismissed before lunch with only Ashim Barad offering any sort of resistance scoring 30. Off-spinner Hemchudeshan picked up six wickets for 33 runs, his fourth fifer in nine innings he bowled.

He has 37 scalps to his tally so far. He received good support from left-arm spinner BK Kishore who scalped three wickets for no runs, including a hat-trick.

He is the second TN bowler to perform a hat-trick in this tournament.

At stumps, TN was bowled out for 215 taking a lead of 143 runs.

Number six batter D Deepesh top-scored with 75 (77b, 3x4, 6x6). Odisha’s Abhineet Patnaik took four wickets for 51 runs and Bishal Prasad scalped four wickets for 40 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Odisha 72 in 30.4 overs (Ashim Barad 30, J Hemchudeshan 6/33, BK Kishore 3/0) vs Tamil Nadu 215 in 55.5 overs (V Shavin 38, D Deepesh 75, Abhineet Patnaik 4/51, Bishal Prasad 4/40)