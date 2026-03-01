Healy, Mooney tons power Australia to humongous 409/7 in 3rd ODI

Besides Healy, wicket-keeper Beth Mooney slammed unbeaten 106 off 84 balls to power Australia forward.

Sent into bat, Australia lost Phoebe Litchfield (14) early but Healy and Georgia Voll (62 off 52) shared 134 runs for the second wicket and then Healy and Mooney stitched 145 runs for the third wicket to hand Australia a launching pad for the big score.

Healy, playing her 126th and last international match, decorated her eighth ODI century with as many 27 boundaries and two maximums.