Haryana boxers shine on day 2 at Junior Men's National Championships

ITANAGAR: Haryana's young pugilists Sikander and Yogesh Dhanda started their junior National Championships campaign with identical 5-0 victories on the second day of competitions here on Tuesday.

Another Haryana boxer Vansh also moved to the next round after a hard fought 3-2 win.

Sikander started the day in the 48kg category against Harshit Gahlot of Delhi and looked in control from the first round itself. Harshit had no answers to the powerful punches of Sikander who secured an easy unanimous win.

Yogesh (57kg) showed a similar display of power and precision against V Akash of Karnataka to cruise into the next round with a 5-0 win.

Contrary to the first two results, Vansh (50kg) had to push really hard to get the win over Manish Gurjar of Rajasthan. Both the boxers started with an aggressive intent and traded a lot of blows but as the bout progressed, Vansh got hold of the proceedings and came out 3-2 victorious.

In another 48kg category bout, Divash Katare of Services was on top of his game against Anjin Anu Thomas of Kerala as he dominated from the beginning, which led the referee to stop the contest (RSC) in the first round.

Ishwinder Singh (66kg) and Sahil Jethi (48kg) of Punjab scored an identical 5-0 win over Manteg Singh of Chandigarh and Soyam Malick of Bengal respectively. Both the boxers outshone their opponents with ease and didn't give a chance of any comeback to secure the win.