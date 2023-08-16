Harry, Jofra miss out in Eng's 15-player provisional squad for Cricket WC

LONDON: cricket-board">England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced their 15-player provisional squad for the cricket-world-cup">ICC Men's Cricket World Cup which will be held in India beginning from October 5, as per ICC.

England have made a number of big calls with their initial squad for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, with all-rounder Ben Stokes named in a group of 15 players that does not include young batter Harry Brook and star quick Jofra Archer.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Stokes had reversed his decision to retire from ODI cricket and would return for next month’s four-match ODI series against New Zealand. England selector Luke Wright later confirmed the same 15 players named to take on the Kiwis is also the provisional World Cup squad.

That means Brook misses out on a maiden World Cup appearance, while Wright also revealed Archer would only be included in England’s World Cup plans as a travelling reserve.

“This is the squad we are going to put forward,” Wright said on Wednesday as quoted by ICC.

“It’s incredibly hard on some players that are going to miss out. It shows the strength and depth we have in English Cricket and there are other names who are knocking on the door as well.

“With the balance of the squad, and with only fifteen that you can name it’s incredibly tough.”

“The return of Ben Stokes only adds to that quality with his match-winning ability and leadership. I am certain that every fan will enjoy seeing him back in an England ODI shirt again.

Teams do not have to formally submit their provisional World Cup squad to the ICC until September 5, and further changes can be made up until 28 September.

England's World Cup campaign begins on the opening day on 5 October when they take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Before the tournament, the two sides will square off in a four-match ODI series as preparation for the marquee event.

England's provisional squad for the World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.