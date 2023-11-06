Happy to be contributing with both bat, ball in important matches: Jadeja after win over SA

KOLKATA: Following his side's 243-run win over South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup match, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said that he feels happy about contributing well in the tournament with both bat and ball in important matches and he is confident.

Virat's record-equalling 49th ODI century and Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul were the highlights of the day as India defeated South Africa at Eden Gardens. This is India's eighth successive win in the ongoing tournament.

After the match, Jadeja said about his performance in the post-match press conference, "No, I do not know honestly (If his performances go under the radar), but it is good that I am contributing well in the past 3-4 matches, in batting and bowling. I feel happy that in an important tournament, in important matches I am delivering with the bat and ball. It feels good. Important games are coming up - I am more confident about my individual performance."

In the tournament so far, Jadeja has scored 111 runs in four innings at an average of over 55, with the best score of 39*.

He has also taken 14 wickets at an average of 17.35, with the best figures of 5/33.

On Virat's record-equalling 49th ODI century, Jadeja said that the century would be special for the batter since the wicket was tough and challenging and lauded him for his strike rotation.

"I would say this is special for him as well as tough because the way the wicket was in the afternoon, at one time it felt like 260-270 is also fine and at that time, rotating the strike and taking boundaries I think that must have been very challenging," said Jadeja.

"So, especially I would say that when the team was not getting a run, both their spinners were bowling well, and at such a time to rotate the strike, to take boundaries, and to get a score of above 300 and be not out - that is a very big achievement and a very big effort for him," he added.

About whether India could become an unbeaten champion in this tournament, Jadeja said that the team does not think about it but rather goes match by match.

"We do not think much about what will happen in a match, we plan match by match. The upcoming knockout stage will be very important. The way the team's momentum is right now, with batting, and bowling, in every department, we are clicking as a team. So, we will continue and try to make it the same in the semifinal and final," said the all-rounder.

Jadeja said that when Proteas was bowling, the pitch was healthy and turn was more, bounce was less. But during the SA;'s run-chase, the pitch turned slow.

He also credited Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for playing spinners well.

"I think when they were bowling, it was more healthy. I think the turn was more and the bounce of the wicket was less. But now, if you ask me personally, the wicket in the afternoon and now - now it was a little easier. I won't say easy, but it was fine. But in the afternoon, there was turn and it was slow, so batsmen could not hit. But credit to Virat and the middle-order batsmen who handled their spinners, it was very good," said Jadeja.

"We have an idea that whenever we come to Kolkata, the bounce is less and the spin is also there. So maybe that was an advantage that we knew that there would be spin and the wicket will be played slowly. Mentally we were prepared with this," he added.

Jadeja said that whenever in a match, pacers take two to three wickets in the beginning, it becomes easy for a spinner since batters coming on slow wickets cannot play big shots straight away and spinners get confidence to bowl with speed and variation.

"I think it is good that all three fast bowlers are giving us 2-3 wickets in every match. Sometimes more than that. It is good," he added. Jadeja said that after winning the toss, the team was challenging itself since it would not have scored so much while batting second.

"As I said, the ball was stopping a lot, and there was no bounce. And the turn was increasing. It was continuously turning. So, it was a challenge for us to take first batting and in the second innings if the dew comes, how can we bowl with the dew? Because if such a situation comes in the knockout stage, we should know how to handle that situation. That was the only reason," said Jadeja.

Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and scored 326/5 in their 50 overs.

Rohit Sharma (40 in 23 balls, with six fours and two sixes) and Shubman Gill (23 in 24 balls with four fours and a six) provided India with a brisk start.

After their dismissal, Virat carried on the innings with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 77 in 87 balls with seven fours and two sixes. Quickfire cameos from Suryakumar Yadav (22 in 14 balls, with five fours) and Ravindra Jadeja (29* in 15 balls with three fours and a six) helped India reach the 300-run mark. Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi all took a wicket each.

In the chase of 327, SA never looked like a threat. Ravindra Jadeja (5/33), Kuldeep Yadav (2/7), and Mohammed Shami (2/18) put on a bowling masterclass to bundle out SA for just 83 in 27.1 overs.

With only Marco Jansen (14), Rassie van der Dussen (13), David Miller, and skipper Temba Bavuma (11 each) crossing the 10-run mark. Virat won the 'Player of the Match' for his century.