Hailing from the surf spot, Kamali Moorthy aims for higher glory

While Kamali effortlessly swept through the competition and rode the waves in Andaman, it wasn’t that straightforward, as the youngster had to battle ‘nagging’ injuries and overcome self-doubts when she was on the board.

“Yes, the Andaman Open was quite challenging, and I had self-doubts because of the injury as well,” Kamali told DT Next.

“I couldn’t even bend down and get up, it slowly got better for me. My foot got stuck between two reefs, and it twisted. I was icing it from mid-day to 2 AM. I was crying everyday, ‘What will happen if I don’t make it?’. But I had that hope that I will make it,” she adds.