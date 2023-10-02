Had only 3-4 throwing sessions before Asian Games: Tajinderpal Singh Toor

HANGZHOU: Following his gold medal win in the men's shot put competition, Indian athlete Tajinderpal Singh Toor said that he had only three to four throwing sessions prior to the Asian Games due to injury. Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the country a gold in athletics in the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday.

"My throw was not that good. It is because when I played the Asian Track and Field competition in Bangkok, I suffered a groin tear. I was sidelined due to injury for two months and stopped throwing.

Before the Asian Games, I had only three to four throwing sessions. But I wanted to win a gold for my country," said Tajinderpal to ANI. A medal hopeful in the men's shot put final, his sixth attempt turned the tide in his favour.

With a throw of 20.36m, Tajinderpal topped the chart, surpassing Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Daouda, who, till then, was leading the race for the gold medal with a throw of 20.18m in his fourth attempt.

Sahib Singh was also in contention for the medal but failed to clinch a podium finish alongside his fellow national teammate. He finished in the 8th position with a throw of 18.62m. Tajinderpal's gold was an affirmation of the dominance he has had in the event over the past couple of years. With a throw of 20.75m to his credit in the 2018 Asiad, he is already the holder of the record for the best throw in the history of the Asian Games.

Toor also has the Asian record with a throw of 21.77m. India has 12 medals in athletics so far, with two gold, five silver and five bronze. India's medal tally is now 55 medals, comprising 13 gold, 21 silver, and 21 bronze. The athletics events started on September 29 and will go on till October 5.

Catch the live updates of the Asian Games here