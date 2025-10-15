Guwahati Test could be "away game" for both India and SA, need permanent centres: Ashwin

CHENNAI: Guwahati's maiden Test between India and South Africa will be a virtual "away game" for both the teams due to the unfamiliarity of the pitch, said Ravichandran Ashwin underlining the importance of making permanent Test centres with "good pitches" in the country.

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will become the newest Test venue in India when it hosts the second and final match against World Test Championship defenders South Africa from November 22-26.

The legendary Ashwin said while he is not against playing at the venue but vouched for the idea of having permanent Test centres. He also felt that none among current India players would have played a red ball game at this venue.