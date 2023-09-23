Guardiola is the best coach of all time: Former Man City player Onuoha

KOCHI: Former Manchester City FC star Nedum Onuoha on Friday said that Manchester City FC is going through its best period, following a treble-winning season, that saw them capture the Premier League, FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League within a single season. Onuoha's reaction came when he arrived in Kochi for the start of English Premier League champions Manchester City's Treble Trophy tour of India.

Onuoha played eight years with the English Premier League football champions from 2004 to 2012, making 95 appearances for the club. City has won four titles, including the UEFA Super Cup under coach Pep Guardiola this season. Onuoha said he did not expect City to win so many titles during the season.

"The reason is the expertise of coach Guardiola. Guardiola is the best coach of all time. He came to City after proving his ability in Barcelona and Bayern Munich," said the footballer. Onuoha further said that qualifying for the Champions League, the top European football tournament where top teams from European football play, was once a huge achievement for the club.

"But today the crown is owned. Behind that is Guardiola's excellence. His perspective on the game is different. Guardiola can develop any player's talent and make him a better player," said Onuoha. The footballer also said that behind the success of City are the efforts of the former players.

"They may not have crowns. However, the efforts of those players are behind the current growth of the club," said Onuoha. Onuoha also noted that Belgian Vincent Kompany is the most important player in City's history.

Vincent was a centre-back who represented the club from 2008-2019 and made 265 appearances, scoring 18 goals. He won four Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups among other titles with the club. "Among the current players, Phil Foden will be City's all-time great. Foden is a player who came through City's academy," added Onuoha when asked about who could be a future great from the current crop of players.

The 36-year-old added that the club has no doubts about City's current goalscorer Erling Haaland. "Haaland will advance further towards scoring goals. The City's academy system is excellent. Many young talents are coming up in the club," said Onuoha.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the best players in the world. But Onuoha said that his favourite player is Messi. A defensive player, Onuoha was also a part of the England Under-21 team. As part of Manchester City's trophy tour, the UEFA Super Cup along with Premier League Trophy, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League Trophy arrived on Friday at Kochi, where the city is passionate about football.

The four trophies that comprise Manchester City's first treble win were displayed on the picturesque shores of Vembanad Lake in Kochi, India's longest lake and famous for hosting the Nehru Trophy Boat Race. The trophies will also be displayed in the city of Mumbai, home of City Football Group (CFG) club Manchester City's sister club Mumbai City FC.