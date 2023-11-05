Guardiola delivers propitious Haaland assessment

MANCHESTER: Erling Haaland is feeling better than ever since joining Manchester City, according to manager Pep Guardiola. The player had nagging injuries when he first joined the team, but they have since cleared up.

The Norwegian striker has 65 goals in 68 games for City so far. He has already played over 1,000 thousand minutes across all competitions for the Blues, scoring 13 goals in that stretch this season.

When the ex-Borussia Dortmund forward made a move to Manchester City, many questioned his fitness due to persistent injury problems. During his last season with the Bundesliga team, he was sidelined for significant periods because of multiple muscular issues.

“He’s so important for us. He feels really fit now and he had niggles in the adductor in the past, especially when he came from Dortmund. Now he’s completely the opposite; he feels free of problems. Today I saw him training with incredible energy,” Guardiola told City’s club’s website.

“I sense he’s feeling good and for us, having him on the pitch gives us confidence because he’s an incredible threat to opponents. In the beginning of this campaign, he had trouble because he just had three weeks off and he played a lot of minutes and won a lot of titles last season.” “He’s already scored a lot of goals, and in a lot of games he had chances to score more. He’s so incredible and special and a lovely player which is why we use him a lot,” Guardiola added.