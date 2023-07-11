Green Invaders crowned champion

CHENNAI: Green Invaders earned a 24-run win over Silver Strikers in the final of the TNCA Freyer Cup here on Monday. Batting first, Green Invaders scored 119 with J Gunasekar scoring 37. In reply, Silver Strikers was bowled out for 95 with Jairupa (3/15) and Vinodha (3/15) sharing six wickets between them. G Kamalini’s 38 went in vain.

BoxSpecial Awards: The list of special award winners of the One Day format:

G Kamalini (Silver Strikers)

Bowler: Jairupa (Green Invaders)

Best Allrounder: Eloksi Arun (Red Rangers)

Most Victims: A Sharanya (Purple Blazers)

Promising Player: Goshika Sri (Blue Avengers)

Player Of the Tournament: G Varshini (Blue Avengers)

Brief scores: Green Invaders 119 in 40.1 overs (Jayadhanyha Gunasekar 37, G Kamalini 3/25) bt Silver Strikers 95 in 41.2 overs (G Kamalini 38, Jairupa 3/15, Vinodha 3/15)